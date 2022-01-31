Harrar, Lundy lead Penn State by Iowa 90-86 in double OT

QUEENS, N.Y. (WETM) - Eric Smith, nationally known for killing four-year-old Derrick Robie in Steuben County almost 30 years ago, has been released from prison to live downstate.

According to the NY Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, Smith was released on February 1 from the Woodbourne Correctional Facility in Sullivan County. According to DOCCS, Smith will live and be supervised in Queens County, N.Y. Per the standard conditions of NYS Parole, Smith will be required to notify the Community Supervision Office of his arrival within 24 of his release.