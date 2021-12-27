Jahan Dotson opts out of the Outback Bowl

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson runs a route against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Jahan Dotson announced on Twitter that he will be opting out of the Outback Bowl and has declared for the NFL Draft.

I used to only dream in my sleep …



Thank you Nittany Nation for helping my dreams come true !



Love 5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/1ilEtBQZYG — Jahan Dotson (@H55ZY) December 27, 2021

Dotson finishes his final season donning the blue and white with 91 receptions for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns as Sean Clifford’s go to target.

For his career Dotson has 183 catches for 2,757 yards and 25 touchdowns. He is in the top four all-time in Penn State history in all three of those categories.

In week 10 against Maryland Dotson broke the single game record for receiving yards with 242 to help Penn State snap a three game losing streak.