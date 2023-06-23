UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Denver Nuggets selected former Penn State guard Jalen Pickett with the 32nd overall pick in the NBA Draft. The Nuggets acquired the pick from the Indiana Pacers in a trade earlier this week.

Last season Pickett led Penn State to the championship game of the Big Ten Tournament and helped the Nittany Lions win their first NCAA Tournament game since 2001.

On the season Pickett averaged 17.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game. He shot 50.8 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from downtown. Pickett was the first Division I men’s basketball player since at least the 1992-1993 season to averaged 17/7/6 while shooting at least 50 percent from the field.

Pickett made headlines this season. In the Nittany Lions win over Butler he recorded the second triple double in program history. On Valentines Day Pickett became the third player in program history to score 40 points in a game when he scored 41 against Illinois which is a record at the Bryce Jordan Center. During the regular season former Nittany Lions head coach Micah Shrewsberry said he felt Pickett’s skill set would translate well to the NBA.

“He fits. He can pass. You can play our pick and roll. He’s physical. He’s got long arms. He can defend different people. So, you know, he’s got to continue to shoot the way he’s shot it here recently, you know, to help him. But, you know, I think he gets a chance, just like someone like and he’s totally different than Lamar Stevens. But Lamar Stevens had a reputation, a great reputation for who he was.”

Pickett is the first Nittany Lion drafted since 2018 and he became Penn State’s first All American since 1955.