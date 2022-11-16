UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State continues to break records this season. Sean Clifford passed Trace McSorley to become the programs all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns, while Nick Singleton broke Noah Cain’s record for touchdowns by a freshman. Now, James Franklin is looking for his 100th career win.

Franklin has 99 career wins, including 75 at Penn State. If the Nittany Lions win on Saturday Franklin would become the seventh fastest coach in the FBS to reach the milestone.

“When we first got here it was under very different times and very challenging times and then obviously, we’ve had a change as you guys know from the leadership level and athletic department level” said Franklin.

Standing in the way of triple digits is Rutgers, who has not beaten Penn State since joining the Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights have struggled to score on the Nittany Lions, averaging less than five points per game in their eight matchups since 2014.

“I’m looking forward to the direction that we’re going and really what we have done. If you look at the entire picture, I’m pretty proud,” Franklin said. “Obviously, there’s still some things that we need to do better, and I need to do better and those things, but the overall body of work is something I’m pretty proud of.”

All-time Penn State is 30-2 against Rutgers and they haven’s lost to them since 1988.