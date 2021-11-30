Jaquan Brisker and Arnold Ebiketie named to All Big Ten First Team

Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker (1) reacts against Michigan during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

The Big Ten released their all conference team for defense and special teams Tuesday afternoon.

Jaquan Brisker and Arnold Ebiketie were named to the all Big Ten First team for defense while Jordan Stout was named the Eddleman-Fields Punter Of The Year.

On the season Brisker had 66 total tackles, two interceptions, and seven passes defended to anchor a unit that only allowed 208 passing yards per game. Brisker also had 5.5 tackles for loss which was second among Big Ten defensive backs.

Ebiketie anchored the defensive line and led the Nittany Lions with 9.5 sacks, which was third in the Big Ten. In addition to wreaking havoc on the quarterback, Ebiketie also was effective against the run, leading the Big Ten with 17 tackles for loss.

Stout had an outstanding year as a do it all kicker and was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player Of The Week four times this season. On 62 punts, Stout averaged 46.5 yards per kick and pinned 34 of them inside the 20.

Other Penn State defenders that were recognized on the All Big Ten Second and Third Team’s were P.J Mustipher, Brandon Smith, Ji’Ayir Brown, and Joey Porter Jr.

Below is the full list of the All Conference teams for defense and special teams.