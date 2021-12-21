Ji’Ayir Brown returning for one more season

Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) looks to elude Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown (16) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Ohio State defeated Penn State 38-25. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown will play in the Outback Bowl, and return to Happy Valley for one more season.

Brown took to social media Tuesday saying how excited he was to return for one more go with his teammates.

Brown joins Sean Clifford as players who have announced their intentions to return, while linebackers Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith are foregoing the Outback Bowl to prepare for the draft.

Brown burst onto the scene this fall and led Penn State with four interceptions, and finished third with 67 tackles. His return for a fifth.