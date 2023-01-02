PASADENA, Calif. (WHTM) — There is no setting like the Rose Bowl Stadium, at least that’s how ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit feels about the iconic Pasadena venue.

“I don’t know if you can find a better setting for for a football game,” Herbstreit said. “I don’t know if there’s a better setting in all sports, really, than than Pasadena.”

As Penn State gets set to take on Utah in the 109th annual Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2, 2023, college football is on the precipice of change. The Rose Bowl has agreed to join the College Football Playoff as it expands from four to 12 teams.

Herbstreit says the Rose Bowl needs the biggest seat at the table.

“I’ve done a game in almost every stadium in the country now doing these in NFL games,” Herbstreit said. “In my perfect world, the Rose Bowl would be the host for the [College Football] National Championship every year.

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will call the game on ESPN.

“It’s still a big deal,” Herbstreit said. “That stadium that day, the San Gabriel Mountains, the sunset, the way it comes down, I just don’t see anything better than that. The players that decided to play in the game, I think will be rewarded by having a memory for the rest of their lives. And hopefully it’s a good one if they play well and win.”

Penn State takes on Utah in the 109th annual Rose Bowl game on Monday, January 2, 2023. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. inside the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.