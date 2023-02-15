UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — After leading her alma mater to more than 500 wins, head field hockey coach Char Morett-Curtiss retired Wednesday.

“It’s the right time,” she said in a statement released by the university. “The program is in great shape, coming off the Final Four and a Big Ten Championship, with an experienced staff of Penn Staters, a new stadium on the horizon and an athletic director in Pat Kraft who shares my vision for the program’s future.”

Morett-Curtis came to Penn State as a plyer in 1975 and was an All-American as both a junior and senior. As a player for Penn State she scored 50 career goals, and her five goals in a game still holds as the school’s all-time record.

In 1980 she started as an assistant coach at Old Dominion, she’d eventually lead Boston College, before coming back to Happy Valley in 1984.

In 39 seasons as a head coach, she led her programs to 575 career wins, 541 of which were at Penn State. Her teams went to 30 NCAA tournaments including this year’s Final Four.

“I hope I will be remembered as a coach who cared, who inspired my players and all Penn Staters, and who had a great deal of fun along the way, from singing on the bus, dancing in the locker room, and cheering in Beaver Stadium,” she said.

“Her passion for Penn State, Happy Valley, women’s athletics and field hockey, in particular, has shown through in everything she does,” said athletics director Dr. Pat Kraft. “She has been a mentor for so many young women, not only making them better field hockey players but preparing them for life after field hockey. She bleeds Blue & White, and while we will miss her on the sidelines, we are excited to have her continue to share her love for Penn State Athletics in her new advisory role.”