(WHTM) — Penn State is playing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011 as they square off against Texas A&M on Thursday night in Des Moines, Iowa.

Below are live updates from the abc27 Sports team and Penn State Men’s Basketball from their first round game against Texas A&M.

The Nittany Lions earned a 10-seed in the Midwest region and will face the No. 7 seeded Texas A&M in the first round.

Penn State (22-13) is one of the hottest teams heading into the tournament. The Nittany Lions grinded out three close games in the Big Ten Tournament to reach the championship game. They fell to Purdue 67-65 in the final on Sunday as the last game to end before the NCAA Selection Show.

Texas A&M (25-9) also reached their conference championship, but lost to Alabama in the title game. The Aggies are a dangerous opening round opponent as they are 4-1 against ranked teams this season. They defeated. Alabama, who earned the number one overall seed in the tournament, in the regular season finale.