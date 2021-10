ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - From the Town of Chemung to the Chemung River, and even the Chemung Canal Trust Company, there are many things, both natural and man-made, that hold a name with Chemung in it, but where did it come from?

According to Chemungcountyny.gov the name itself dates back to 1779, and could possibly be earlier, after settlers to the area named it after a Native American village that was destroyed at the Battle of Newtown, during the Revolutionary War.