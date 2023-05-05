(WHTM) – According to Sports Illustrated Packers reporter Bill Huber, the locker that once belonged to Aaron Rodgers is now Sean Clifford’s locker.

The Green Bay Packers traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets on April 24 just four days before the NFL Draft.

Clifford, the longtime Nittany Lions quarterback, was drafted 149th overall in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Packers.

Clifford is the highest Penn State quarterback drafted since Christian Hackenberg was taken 51st overall in the 2016 NFL Draft to the New York Jets.

Clifford becomes the first Penn State quarterback selected since Trace McSorley was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft with the 197th overall pick.

In Clifford’s six-year career at Penn State, he threw for 10,661 yards, 1,073 rushing yards, 86 touchdowns, 61.4 completion percentage, and a passer rating of 143.8.

Clifford broke multiple Penn State all-time records in completion percentage, completions, passing yards, passing touchdowns, and pass attempts. He also took Penn State to its first Rose Bowl victory since 1995.

While Clifford wasn’t invited to the NFL Combine he took part in Penn State’s Pro Day.

“I feel like I was snubbed from the combine,” said Clifford at his Pro Day availability. “When I didn’t see my name as a combine guy, I felt disrespected for sure.”

At Penn State’s Pro Day, Clifford ran a 4.57 second 40, a 30.5” vertical jump, a 9’8” broad jump, and a 4.31-second pro shuttle.

Sean Clifford capped off a historic Penn State career by taking home the Rose Bowl Offensive MVP with a 35-21 win over Utah.

“Couldn’t be more thankful for this team and thankful for Penn State,” said Clifford.

Clifford threw for two touchdowns against the Utes before being taken out of the game ceremoniously late in the fourth quarter. He threw for 279 yards including an 87-yard touchdown to KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the fourth quarter.