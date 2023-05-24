Penn State is set to play at the home of the Detroit Lions, Ford Field, against Michigan State for a Black Friday matchup on Nov. 24.

The Nittany Lions have traveled to many destination stadiums dating back to 1923 when they played the first Rose Bowl game in the new iconic Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena.

Destination Stadiums:

1959 & 1960 Philadelphia Municipal Stadium (Liberty Bowl)

1961,1962, 1976 Gator Bowl Stadium (Gator Bowl)

1968, 1969, 1985 Orange Bowl Stadium, now the site of LoanDepot Park (Orange Bowl)

1971, 1974, 2011 Cotton Bowl Stadium (Ticket City Bowl)

1972 Tulane Stadium (Sugar Bowl)

1975, 1978, 1983 Louisianna Superdome (Sugar Bowl)

1977, 1980, 1981, 1986, 1991, 1996 Sun Devil Stadium (Fiesta Bowl)

1979 Liberty Bowl Stadium (Liberty Bowl)

1983 Aloha Stadium (Aloha Stadium)

1987, 1993, 1997, 2005, 2010 Florida Citrus Bowl (Capital One Bowl) 2019 Camping World Stadium, previously known as the Florida Citrus Bowl (Citrus Bowl)

1989 Jack Murphy Stadium (SeaWorld Holiday Bowl)

1990, 1992 Joe Robbie Stadium (Blockbuster Bowl)

1923, 1994, 2008, 2023 Rose Bowl (Rose Bowl)

1995, 98 Tampa Stadium (Outback Bowl)

1999, 2007 Alamodome (Alamo bowl)

2006 Dolphin Stadium (Orange Bowl)

2011, 2022 Raymond James Stadium (Outback Bowl)

2014 Yankee Stadium (Pinstripe Bowl)

2015 EverBank Field (TaxSlayer Bowl)

2017 State Farm Stadium (Fiesta Bowl)

2019 AT&T Stadium (Cotton Bowl)

The historic christening of the Rose Bowl Stadium resulted in a loss for Penn State, but at the start of this year, the Nittany Lions defeated Utah in Pasadena, California to take the Rose Bowl Championship.

One of the most memorable venues Penn State has competed at includes AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas for the 2019 Cotton Bowl. AT&T Stadium is currently the fourth most expensive NFL stadium ever built, coming in at $1.87 billion. The Nittany Lions outlasted the Memphis Tigers 53-39.

The Pinstripe Bowl, first played in 2010, is a unique spectacle for college football fans as it combines two sporting worlds. Held in Yankee Stadium, Penn State football was able to play a game on the historic baseball field.

The Nittany Lions scraped by with a 31-30 victory over the Boston College Eagles in the fifth-ever New Era Pinstripe Bowl game.

Ford Field is an indoor stadium that will be another unique addition to Penn States’ robust stadium history.