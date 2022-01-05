nittany_nation_logo_1555899_ver1.0_1492142622969-60044165.jpg

Lundy leads Penn State's comeback win over Northwestern

Nittany Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Penn State forward Seth Lundy, left, celebrates with guard Myles Dread after hitting a 3-point basket during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Penn State won 74-70. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Seth Lundy scored 23 points and his side-step fadeaway 3-pointer from the right side with 35 seconds left gave Penn State the lead for good as the Nittany Lions beat Northwestern 74-70. Leading 68-65, Lundy broke free behind Northwestern’s press for a breakaway and-1 layup for a six-point lead. Lundy finished 8-for-13 shooting including 5 for 9 from past the arc. Boo Buie scored 22 points and distributed eight assists for Northwestern.

