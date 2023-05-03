UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Evan Mahaffey hands Penn State basketball its latest blow announcing his transfer to Ohio State Wednesday.

Mahaffey posted to social media thanking the Nittany Lions, while announcing his future as a Buckeye. The athletic forward-guard hybrid played in 34 games for Penn State and was an integral part of the team’s rotation.

Mahaffey, an Ohio native, is the third Nittany Lion transfer since the end of the season joining Dallion Johnson (FGCU) and Caleb Dorsey (William & Mary.) The Nittany Lions have also lost all three former recruits after Logan Imes flipped to Notre Dame Wednesday, joining Braden Shrewsberry and Carey Booth who made the same move earlier in the week.

One Nittany Lion remains in the transfer portal, Kebba Njie. Though speculation suggests the 6-10 forward will follow Micah Shrewsberry to South Bend.

Tuesday, Lafayette sharpshooter Leo O’Boyle announced his transfer to Penn State becoming the sixth player new head coach Mike Rhoades has landed. O’Boyle joins transfers Qudus Wahab (Georgetown) Puff Johnson (North Carolina) Nick Kern (VCU) Zach Hicks (Temple) and Ace Baldwin (VCU.)