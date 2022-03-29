UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Penn State forward Myles Dread is coming back to Happy Valley for a fifth season at Penn State.

Dread posted on social media Tuesday that he would use his extra year of availability and return to Happy Valley.

Dread started 20 games for Penn State in 2021-2022 and averaged 6.2 points-per-game. Dread has been a three-point specialist in his Penn State tenure and sits fifth all-time at Penn State in three-point shots made. He’s hit better than 35-percent of his threes in his career.

Dread joins Jalen Pickett have both announced their intentions to return, while the team’s other eligible senior Sam Sessoms has entered the transfer portal.