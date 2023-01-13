STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — As the NFL heads into the 2022-23 playoffs this weekend, there are 19 Penn State football alumni across 11 playoff-bound teams.
In total, there were 44 Penn State football alums on NFL rosters at the end of the 2022-23 regular season. The Nittany Lions rank among the top 20 programs nationally for producing NFL talent.
Penn State alums in NFL Playoffs
San Francisco 49ers
K Robbie Gould
DT Kevin Givens
Los Angeles Chargers
DT Austin Johnson
Miami Dolphins
TE Mike Gesicki
WR DaeSean Hamilton
DaeSean Hamilton joined the Dolphins on December 14, 2022.
Buffalo Bills
OL Ryan Bates
DT DaQuan Jones
New York Giants
RB Saquon Barkley
DB Cam Brown
Minnesota Vikings
WR Dan Chisena
Baltimore Ravens
DE Odafe Oweh
P Jordan Stout
Cincinnati Bengals
TE Nick Bowers
Dallas Cowboys
LB Micah Parsons
OL Connor McGovern
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Chris Godwin
DE Carl Nassib
OL Donovan Smith
Philadelphia Eagles
RB Miles Sanders
NFL Wild Card Schedule
Saturday
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (4:30p.m.)
Nittany Lions featured: K Robbie Gould (49ers), DT Kevin Givens (49ers)
Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars (8:15 p.m.)
Nittany Lions featured: DT Austin Johnson (Chargers)
Sunday
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (1 p.m.)
Nittany Lions featured: TE Mike Gesicki (Dolphins), WR DaeSean Hamilton (Dolphins), DT Daquan Jones (Bills), OL Ryan Bates (Bills)
New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings (4:30 p.m.)
Nittany Lions featured: RB Saquon Barkley (Giants), DB Cam Brown (Giants), WR Dan Chisena (Vikings)
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (8:15 p.m.)
Nittany Lions featured: DE Odafe Oweh (Ravens), P Jordan Stout (Ravens), TE Nick Bowers (Bengals)
Monday
Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:15 p.m. – ABC/ESPN)
Nittany Lions featured: LB Micah Parsons (Cowboys), OL Connor McGovern (Cowboys), WR Chris Godwin (Buccaneers), DE Carl Nassib (Buccaneers), OL Donovan Smith (Buccaneers)
The NFL Playoffs begin Saturday, January 14 through the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12.