STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — As the NFL heads into the 2022-23 playoffs this weekend, there are 19 Penn State football alumni across 11 playoff-bound teams.

In total, there were 44 Penn State football alums on NFL rosters at the end of the 2022-23 regular season. The Nittany Lions rank among the top 20 programs nationally for producing NFL talent.

Penn State alums in NFL Playoffs

San Francisco 49ers

K Robbie Gould

San Francisco 49ers place kicker Robbie Gould (9) kicks off against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

DT Kevin Givens

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Kevin Givens celebrates his sack on Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Los Angeles Chargers

DT Austin Johnson

Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Austin Johnson (98) lines up for a play during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Miami Dolphins

TE Mike Gesicki

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) is unable to grab a pass in the end zone as New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) and safety Jordan Whitehead (3) defend during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

WR DaeSean Hamilton

Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton (17) runs against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DaeSean Hamilton joined the Dolphins on December 14, 2022.

Buffalo Bills

OL Ryan Bates

Buffalo Bills guard Ryan Bates signs autographs as he leaves the field after warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

DT DaQuan Jones

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (92) tackles New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) after he threw the ball in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Orchard Park, NY. Bills won 20-12. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

New York Giants

RB Saquon Barkley

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

DB Cam Brown

New York Giants linebacker Cam Brown (47) walks off the field at halftime of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Minnesota Vikings

WR Dan Chisena

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Dan Chisena (85) runs up field during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Baltimore Ravens

DE Odafe Oweh

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh (99) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

P Jordan Stout

Baltimore Ravens punter Jordan Stout (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Cincinnati Bengals

TE Nick Bowers

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Nick Bowers (82) makes a reception in front of New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Dallas Cowboys

LB Micah Parsons

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) greets fans before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

OL Connor McGovern

Dallas Cowboys center Connor McGovern (66) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR Chris Godwin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) runs the ball as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (37) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

DE Carl Nassib

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Carl Nassib (94) stands on the field prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

OL Donovan Smith

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Donovan Smith (76) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 13, 2022, in Munich. The Buccaneers defeated the Seahawks 21-16. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Philadelphia Eagles

RB Miles Sanders

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) in action during the NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

NFL Wild Card Schedule

Saturday

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (4:30p.m.)

Nittany Lions featured: K Robbie Gould (49ers), DT Kevin Givens (49ers)

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars (8:15 p.m.)

Nittany Lions featured: DT Austin Johnson (Chargers)

Sunday

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (1 p.m.)

Nittany Lions featured: TE Mike Gesicki (Dolphins), WR DaeSean Hamilton (Dolphins), DT Daquan Jones (Bills), OL Ryan Bates (Bills)

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings (4:30 p.m.)

Nittany Lions featured: RB Saquon Barkley (Giants), DB Cam Brown (Giants), WR Dan Chisena (Vikings)

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (8:15 p.m.)

Nittany Lions featured: DE Odafe Oweh (Ravens), P Jordan Stout (Ravens), TE Nick Bowers (Bengals)

Monday

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:15 p.m. – ABC/ESPN)

Nittany Lions featured: LB Micah Parsons (Cowboys), OL Connor McGovern (Cowboys), WR Chris Godwin (Buccaneers), DE Carl Nassib (Buccaneers), OL Donovan Smith (Buccaneers)

The NFL Playoffs begin Saturday, January 14 through the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12.