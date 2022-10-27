It’s a late-October matchup against Ohio State this Saturday at noon. By this time in the season, the odds of harsher weather normally increase, but this week will be an exception.

If you are going to have a breakfast tailgate, it will be quite chilly Saturday morning with temperatures in the middle 30s around 8 am. In fact, there may be frost on the grass at first. This sunshine will help to warm us, but it will only reach the upper 40s for the noon kickoff. Temperatures will slowly rise during the game reaching the middle to upper 50s by the end of the game. If you have seats in the sun, it will be comfortably cool and a sweatshirt may be enough. In the shade, it will be chilly and you may need a heavier jacket. There will be a noticeable breeze out of the southeast that the fans will feel at times and may be enough for the players to take notice.

The weather will be nice for the postgame tailgates with temperatures in the middle to upper 50s and still a good deal of sunshine. Enjoy as the odds of having another game like this will go down before we head back to the stadium next month.