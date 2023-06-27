(WTAJ) — A new Texas law taking effect on Saturday, July 1 is widely considered a game-changer in the NIL space when it comes to college sports.

On Tuesday, the law prompted a lot of noise in college athletics after the NCAA reportedly sent a memo to schools saying state laws do not circumvent NCAA policy.

The letter, which was first reported on by Sports Illustrated, addressed six key factors of Name Image and Likeness. But it’s final point, in which the NCAA tell schools that their membership is voluntary, takes aim at new state laws.

“NCAA ruled are adopted by member schools,” the letter reads. “It is not fair to those schools who follow the rules to not enforce rule against those who chose not to do so.”

The memo, which also reiterated the NCAA’s stance on not permitting schools to finance, or broker deals also taped into collectives, a buzzword in NIL.

The memo says “any entity that is so closely aligned with an institution that it is viewed as an extension of the university is subject to the same NIL scrutiny as the institution and must adhere to NCAA rules and policy.”

The line calls into question a university’s use of collective groups to pay athletes. While not all collectives serve as extensions of their schools, some have been accused of doing just that and when some offer special benefits to collective donors, something the NCAA also outlines as a violation, you can see where the lines get blurred.

The final theme address by the league Tuesday was use of NIL in recruiting. While the NCAA has always stood against it, the letter says directly that collectives or boosters can’t contact prospective student athletes, and that deals cannot be contingent on enrollment.

