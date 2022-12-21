UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — James Franklin’s Nittany Lions signed 22 prospects on National Signing Day. Two players still need to sign.

From PA kids, to players from Big Ten country, and even from SEC territory, the class of 2023 hails from nine different states. The signees are ten players on offense and 12 on defense.

Name Position Height Weight Hometown Barnwell, Mega TE 6-6 250 Fredericksburg, Va./Riverbend Birchmeier, Alex OL 6-5 285 Ashburn, Va./Broad Run Blanding, Ty DT 6-1 265 Bronx, N.Y./Christ the King Donkoh, Anthony OL 6-5 320 Aldie, Va./Lightridge Keys, Kaveion LB 6-2 195 Richmond, Va./Varina Lyons, Jameial DE 6-5 250 Philadelphia, Pa./ Roman Catholic Mack, King DB 5-10 175 Miami, Fla./St. Thomas Aquinas Montgomery, London RB 5-10 180 Scranton, Pa./Scranton Prep Mupoyi, Joseph DE 6-5 240 Upper Marlboro, Md./St. Thomas More (Conn.) Nelson, DaKaari DB 6-3 200 Livingston, Ala./Selma Payne Jr., Lamont DB 6-0 185 Carnegie, Pa./Chartiers Valley Rappleyea, Andrew TE 6-4 235 Millbrook, N.Y./ Milton Academy (Mass.) Robinson, Mason DE 6-3 225 Randallstown, Md./McDonogh School Robinson, Ta’Mere LB 6-3 230 Pittsburgh, Pa./ Brashear Rojas, Tony LB 6-2 195 Fairfax, Va./Fairfax Schlaffer, Joey TE 6-5 220 Reading, Pa./Exeter

Township Smolik, Jaxon QB 6-1 205 Van Meter, Iowa/Dowling Catholic Taylor, Carmelo WR 5-11 160 Roanoke, Va./Patrick Henry Tracy, Zion DB 5-11 175 Hempstead, N.Y./St. Thomas More (Conn.) Wallace, Cam RB 5-9 175 Mount Vernon, Ga./

Montgomery County Washington II, Elliot DB 5-11 190 Venice, Fla./Venice Williams, J’ven OL 6-5 290 Reading, Pa./Wyomissing

Additionally, three players have won a state championship, and four are playing in a high school all-star game.

For the second-straight season, the Nittany Lions’ recruiting class ranks inside 247Sports top 15 classes. The the class of 2023 is ranked 14th in the nation, and second in the Big Ten.

Eleven players will enroll early in January– Mega Barnwell, Alex Birchmeier, Anthony Donkoh, Lamont Payne Jr., Ta’Mere Robinson, Tony Rojas, Joey Schlaffer, Jaxon Smolik, Zion Tracy, Elliot Washington II and J’ven Williams.

Penn State assistant Ja’Juan Seider ranked 3rd in 247’s recruiter rankings.