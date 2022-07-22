STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State fronts the Big Ten with preseason player watchlists, notching seven Nittany Lions for eight awards as of Friday.

Sean Clifford, Brenton Strange, Theo Johnson, Mitchell Tinsley, Parker Washington, Keyvone Lee and Juice Scruggs all receive spots on the watchlists for their respective positions. Clifford appears on two lists, both for quarterbacks and the other for outstanding play.

Penn State’s seven nominated players, and eight award watchlists, both lead the Big Ten. Ohio State, who’s closest in both categories, have four players nominated for seven awards.

The Nittany Lions could see a few more players added to watchlists throughout the next week with defensive awards on deck including the Dick Butkus Award, which has had a ‘Stater on it every year since 2015.