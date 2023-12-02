Penn State finishes the regular season 10-2 for the second straight year and now they await their Bowl Game destination. The Peach Bowl seems to be the most likely spot and it would be the first time the Nittany Lions head to Atlanta where they have a chance to become the first program to win all six New Year’s Six Bowl Games.

The Nittany Lions also have found their next offensive coordinator. They have hired Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki to lead the offense. Kotelnicki was a Browles Award nominee in 2022 and this season the Jayhawks are averaging 34 points and more than 430 yards per game.