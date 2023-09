Penn State shutout Iowa 31-0 in the White Out while holding the Hawkeyes to 76 yards of offense. Drew Allar threw four touchdown passes while the defense forced four turnovers. Nittany Nation’s Ryan Risky is joined by Neil Rudel and Mark Brennan as well as former Nittany Lion Steve Smear to discuss the dominating win.

Nittany Nation’s Ryan Risky is joined by Neil Rudel and Mark Brennan as well as former Nittany Lion Steve Smear to discuss the dominating win.