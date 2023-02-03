COLUMBUS, Oh. (WTAJ) — No. 1 Penn State wrestling beat no. 10 Ohio State 29-9 in a Big Ten Dual.

The Nittany Lions won eight of the ten bouts, and only gave up three take downs.

Penn State trailed early, but Levi Haines’ victory at 157 put the Nittany Lions on top for the first time. They never trailed after.

125 #10 Malik Heinselman OSU pinned Gary Steen PSU, WBF (1:56) 0-6 133 #1 Roman Bravo-Young PSU dec. Jesse Mendez OSU, 8-2 3-6 141 #5 Beau Barlett PSU dec. #19 Dylan D’Emilio OSU, 4-2 6-6 149 #3 Sammy Sasso OSU dec. #13 Shayne Van Ness PSU, 4-2 6-9 157 #9 Levi Haines PSU maj. dec. Paddy Gallagher OSU, 14-2 10-9 165 #8 Alex Facundo PSU dec. #12 Carson Kharchla OSU, 4-1 13-9 174 #1 Carter Starocci PSU dec. #7 Ethan Smith OSU, 11-5 16-9 184 #1 Aaron Brooks PSU dec. #5 Kaleb Romero OSU, 3-2 19-9 197 #4 Max Dean PSU pinned #17 Gavin Hoffman OSU, WBF (4:17) 25-9 285 #2 Greg Kerkvliet PSU maj. dec. #18 Tate Orndorff OSU, 9-0 29-9

Penn State remains undefeated this season, with a 12-0 record. Ohio State drops to 11-2, just their second Big Ten loss of the season.

Up next, the no. 1 Nittany Lions will wrestle at Indiana on Sunday, February 5 at 1:00 p.m.