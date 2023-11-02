UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Big Ten Conference announced its 2024 league football schedule on Nov. 2.

The Penn State Nittany Lions’ 2024 schedule is as follows:

Aug. 31 at West Virginia

Sept. 7 vs. Bowling Green

Sept. 14 – bye week

Sept. 21 vs. Kent State

Sept. 28 vs. Illinois

Oct. 5 vs. UCLA

Oct. 12 at USC

Oct. 19 – bye week

Oct. 26 at Wisconsin

Nov. 2 vs. Ohio State

Nov. 9 vs. Washington

Nov. 16 at Purdue

Nov. 23 at Minnesota

Nov. 30 at Maryland

Games in bold denote conference opponents.

Next season will mark the first year with 18 Big Ten Conference teams as Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington join the league.

Ticket information will be available online through Penn State Athletics, or by calling 1-800-NITTANY 9 (1-800-648-8269), when it becomes available.