UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s week 10 matchup at Indiana will kickoff at 3:30 pm on ABC. The Nittany Lions will look to rebound after a 44-31 loss to Ohio State, while the Hoosier head into the game coming off their bye and look to end their five game losing streak.

All time Penn State is 23-2 against Indiana, but they have split the last two meetings. Last season the Nittany Lions shutout the Hoosiers 24-0.