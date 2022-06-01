UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State Football announced Wednesday that single-game tickets will go on sale on Thursday, June 16 for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

The university also announced each game’s theme with the White Out scheduled for Oct. 22 against Minnesota at 7:30 p.m.

The following Saturday, Oct. 29, against Ohio State will be the annual Stripe Out game. The time for the game is to be determined.

A full list of game themes can be found here.

The White Out will also be Penn State’s Homecoming game as the Nittany Lions will wear alternate “Generations of Greatness” uniforms inspired by jerseys from the team’s past.

Single-game parking permits will also go on sale on June 16.

Season ticket holders will be able to purchase traditional tickets and permits early starting on Wednesday, June 8.

Nittany Lion Club members will also gain early access to tickets and permits between June 8 and Friday, June 10. They will receive an email with their scheduled date and time.