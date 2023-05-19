UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WHTM) – The end of Penn State baseball’s season will also mark the end for Head Coach Rob Cooper as he announced his resignation on Friday.

Cooper was the head coach for Penn State for 10 seasons and accumulated 197 total wins. In 2022 Cooper led Penn State to their first Big Ten Tournament appearance since 2012 where they would be the sixth seed and pick up a 5-2 win over three-seed Iowa.

“I am beyond grateful for my time as the head baseball coach at Penn State,” said Cooper. “This is a special place, because of the special people who make it up. My family and I love Penn State. While I am disappointed I wasn’t able to get the baseball program the success it deserves, I am excited about the vision Dr. Kraft has for Penn State Athletics, the student-athletes, and the baseball program. Penn State Baseball is in good hands. The next coach will love Penn State, the people, and the community as much as my family has. I wish our players nothing but success and happiness. We Are!!!”

“We appreciate Rob Cooper for all he has done for the Penn State community these last 10 seasons,” said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Patrick Kraft. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for Rob for not only the commitment he made to our baseball program but also the way he represented Penn State University with class. I want to thank Rob, and wish him, his wife, Maureen, and his family nothing but the best in the future.”

While Cooper was the head coach 12 players were drafted with 13 total players signed with MLB teams in the last five seasons.

Penn State says they will conduct a national search for Cooper’s replacement.