STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – There have never been two Penn State players selected in the same NBA Draft, but that could all change tomorrow night.

In ESPN’s mock draft released yesterday, both Lions NBA prospects Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy were listed as being chosen tomorrow night. Although neither of them is predicted to be a first-round pick.

ESPN has the players being selected one after the other in the second round. Pickett is projected to go at 42 overall to the Washington Wizards and Lundy is predicted to be taken at 43 overall by the Portland TrailBlazers.

There have only been 14 total Lions selected in the NBA draft in the history of the program. The most recent alum chosen was Tony Carr in 2018 who was chosen in the second round by the New Orleans Pelicans.

There is currently only one former Penn State player in the NBA. Lamar Stevens is with the Cleveland Cavaliers. This past season the Philadelphia native played in 62 games for an average of 18.1 minutes per game. In the playoffs, Stevens played in two of the Cavaliers’ games, putting up a three-pointer in the Game 5 loss to the New York Nicks that eliminated Cleveland.

Penn State’s NBA legacy could change tomorrow night if Pickett and Lundy are selected in the 2023 NBA Draft.