KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WHTM) — Penn State center Juice Scruggs was drafted by the Houston Texans with the 62nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Ashtabula, Ohio native spent five seasons with the Nittany Lions, appearing in 34 games and starting every game for Penn State in his redshirt junior and senior seasons. Scruggs served as a team captain during his senior season.

Scruggs began the 2022 season on the Rimington Trophy watch list and finished his final season at Penn State All-Big Ten third team by coaches and an honorable mention by the media.

Scruggs was also named All-Big Ten honorable mention by coaches and media in 2021, and Pro Football Focus All-Big Ten third team. In 2021 Scruggs earned the Dick Maginnis Memorial Award, given to Penn State’s most outstanding offensive lineman.

At Penn State’s Pro Day, Scruggs was measured at 6’3″ and 305 pounds. He hit 29 reps on the bench press, had a 32″ vertical jump, an 8’6″ broad jump, ran the 40 yard dash in 5.22 seconds, the pro shuttle in 4.65 seconds, and 3-cone drill in 7.75 seconds.

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 and will air on abc27 starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday night. The second round starts at 7 p.m. on Friday and the final rounds begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday.