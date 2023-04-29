KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WHTM) — Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher is joining the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent.

The Owings Mills, Maryland native spent five seasons with the Nittany Lions, earning a role as a team captain in 2021 and 2022.

Mustipher appeared in 53 games over five seasons for Penn State, tallying 145 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, a pass deflection and two forced fumbles in his career. Mustipher played all 13 games in 2022, racking up 38 tackles and a tackle for loss plugging up the middle of the Penn State defense.

He was selected to the All-Big Ten second team by coaches in 2021 and 2022, All-Big Ten third team by media in 2022 and honorable mention in 2021, and was an AP All-Big Ten first team selection in 2021 and third team selection in 2022.

Alongside Sean Clifford and Nick Tarburton, Mustipher earned the Lions Pride Outstanding Senior Player Award in 2022 as well as the Tim Shaw Thrive Award with Bryce Effner.

At Penn State’s Pro Day, Mustipher was measured at 6’4″ and 319 pounds. He hit 19 reps on the bench press, had a 27.5″ vertical jump, an 8′ broad jump, ran the 40 yard dash in 5.41 seconds, the pro shuttle in 5.03 seconds, and 3-cone drill in 8.01 seconds.