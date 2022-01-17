nittany_nation_logo_1555899_ver1.0_1492142622969-60044165.jpg

Penn State falls to number 16 Ohio State

Penn State’s Jalen Pickett plays against Ohio State during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — E.J. Liddell scored 19 points and No. 16 Ohio State defeated Penn State 61-56. Ohio State improved to 11-4. The Buckeyes won despite shooting just under 39% overall and going the final five minutes without a basket. The Nittany Lions fell to 8-7. Seth Lundy, Penn State’s leading scorer with an average of 14.1 points, missed his first game of the season. The school announced earlier in the day that he was out but didn’t give a reason.

