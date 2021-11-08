Penn State field hockey ranked No. 4 in NCAA Tournament

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – DECEMBER 02: A detail as two players compete for the ball with their hockey sticks during the match between Australia and the Netherlands during day two of the Champions Trophy on December 2, 2012 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State Nittany Lion’s field hockey team landed as the No. 4 overall seed in the 2021 NCAA Field Hockey Championship Tournament.

The Nittany Lions enter the tournament with a 14-5 record after finishing their run in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. The team started the tournament with a 3-2 win over No. 6 Maryland before a loss to host, No. 3 Rutgers in the semifinals by a score of 2-1.

Penn State won six of its last eight games, including victories over No. 2 Michigan and No. 6 Maryland.

“We feel very good about where the season we’ve had to date, and it has put us in a position to be playing for a national championship,” veteran Head Coach Char Morett-Curtiss said, in a press release.

In the NCAA tournament, Penn State will face Syracuse on Friday, Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. for the first round of play. Penn State’s first-round game will be played at the University of Maryland, as well as the second round should the team advance.

Winners of the Penn State, Syracuse game and the Maryland, Virginia game will play each other in the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The quarterfinal winner will head to Ann Arbor, Michigan for the national semifinals which will take place on Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 21.

This will be Penn State’s seventh NCAA appearance in the last decade alone and for the 29th time in Morett-Curtiss’ 35 seasons at Penn State.