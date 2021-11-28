Penn State finishes regular season 7-5 with all five losses by nine points or less

The 2021 season can best be summed up as so close, but so far away. Just a few plays changed the course of the season. Penn State finishes the regular season with a 7-5 record and all of the 5 losses this season were by 9 points or fewer.

“It’s tough, knowing that almost every loss that we’ve had has come within one possession games,” said Jahan Dotson. “It really points back to the little details. That’s where games are won and lost. They’re that close.”



“I think our team is, honestly, way better than our record is,” Sean Clifford said. “But, we didn’t win, so it doesn’t really matter because all that matters is the wins and losses.

In Saturday’s loss at Michigan State, Kenneth Walker III finished with 138 yards and a touchdown, but when it mattered, head coach James Franklin says the defense wasn’t able to shut him down.

“You know, overall, I thought we did a decent job of containing him for most of the game,” said Head Coach James Franklin. “But, those critical stops that we needed at important times throughout the game we needed to make them and we weren’t able to make them.”

With a 4-5 conference record Penn State finishes 4th in the Big Ten East. Now, the Nittany Lions await the Bowl Schedule to find out where they will travel.