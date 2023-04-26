STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State tight end Theo Johnson was arrested on April 26 on two misdemeanor charges.

According to court records, Johnson was arrested Wednesday for simple assault and criminal mischief relating to an alleged incident on February 11.

Johnson is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 24 before Judge Donald Hahn in State College.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Penn State Athletics said “We are aware of the charges against Theo Johnson. These alleged actions do not reflect the values and standards of our program and will be addressed. We will not comment any further as this is an ongoing legal matter.”

Johnson, who’s entering his fourth season with Nittany Lions, did not play in the program’s Blue-White game earlier this month, but was in attendance.

In 24 career games Johnson has caught 43 passes with nearly 600 receiving yards and five touchdowns. As a junior he caught a career high 20 passes and four touchdowns in 11 games, including two touchdowns against Michigan State.