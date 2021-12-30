Penn State heads to the beach

Our Nittany Nation crew joined Penn State as they spent the afternoon on the beach in Clearwater.

The Nittany Lions had a fun outing interacting with fans. Jordan Stout and the special teams unit also defeated the Arkansas band in a pie eating contest in some beautiful weather in the upper 70s.

Many Penn State fans made the trip to Tampa Bay including a retired couple that goes to every game.

“We go to all the games, we just go. I graduated from Penn State, a couple of my kids graduated from Penn State. We’re just happy to be here. We love it. It’s local. We love Penn State.

Penn State has stayed busy the past few days by going bowling, heading to Busch Gardens, and spending a day at the beach.

Tomorrow though the team is ready to focus on the Outback Bowl.