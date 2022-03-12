Penn State inks 23 recruits; class ranked sixth in the nation

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Star power is the name of the game for the 2022 recruiting class, as Penn State football signed 23 players for the 2022 recruiting class.

Headlining the list is five-star quarterback Drew Allar, who is graded as the best quarterback in the country.

“You talk about franchise quarterbacks in the NFL, you look around college football and the programs that compete at the highest levels, they’ve had difference makers at the quarterbacks position,” said James Franklin.

Welcome to the family! Can't wait to start this journey with you! #WeAre22 pic.twitter.com/5Oq02hR5wX — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) December 15, 2021

Four-star running back Nick Singleton is the Gatorade Player of the Year.

“After my official, I had a great time and my parents felt that family vibe,” said Singleton, who attended Governor Mifflin in Reading. “So after my official, I knew Penn State is where I wanted to be.”

There is so much star power, even the parents’ names carry cache. Former Packers receiver Donald Driver’s son signed as a safety. Franklin was a receivers coach for the Packers in 2005 and overlapped with the elder Driver.

“It was really surreal today,” said Franklin. “Mom and Dad got emotional talking about that. The fact that they feel strongly enough to trust their son to not go down the street, but far away. And for me to be able to coach dad and now son is really special.”

According to 247, the Nittany Lions inked one five-star recruit and 15 four-star players, nine of whom are top-10 nationally players at their position.

The day Franklin was introduced as the Penn State head football coach, he said, “we’re going to dominate the state.” This year, the Nittany Lions signed four of Pennsylvania’s top six players, the largest chunk of elite talent in the Keystone State during Franklin’s tenure.

Beau Pribula, Mekhi Flowers, and Anthony Ivey are among a group of nine Pennsylvania recruits.

“It feels good knowing I’m going up there with some guys who know how to play, five-star Drew, five-star Nick,” said Mehki Flowers, a defensive back commit from Central Daughin East in Harrisburg. “Guys that show you why they’re five-stars. Knowing I’m going up to play with those guys feels good, too.”

A place Penn State has struggled to recruit in years, Philadelphia is home to a pair of signees– Keon Wylie and Ken Talley. Wylie is a player Penn State’s defensive recruiting coordinator Terry Smith described as a hidden gem.

“I kind of honed in on Keon Wylie for us,” said Smith. “I think he has something extra and he doesn’t get the acclaim that he is deserving.”

Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class is arguably its best since 2018, a class that featured Micah Parsons, Odafeh Oweh, and Pat Freiermuth. But, fans will have high expectations for the 2022 class, as they are ranked sixth in the nation.

Ten players will enroll early in January- Drew Allar, Kaytron Allen, Jerry Cross, Zane Durant, Omari Evans, Cam Miller, JB Nelson, Beau Pribula, Kaden Saunders, and Nick Singleton.

