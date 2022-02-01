Penn State-Iowa duel set Big Ten Network viewership record

FILE – In this March 5, 2016, file photo, Penn State’s Cael Sanderson yells during a 141 pound weight class match during the Big Ten Wrestling Championships in Iowa City, Iowa. Penn State is poised to send out another senior class as four-time national champions, and cement its status as the pre-eminent collegiate powerhouse of the past decade. (AP Photo/Matthew Holst, File)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — For the second time, a Penn State-Iowa wrestling duel set a Big Ten Network viewership record, breaking a previously held record the two teams set in 2020.

According to a released from the conference, 363,000 viewers watched the top-ranked Nittany Lions beat Iowa Friday night, toping the 343,000 who tuned in in 2020.

Penn State beat Iowa in the duel, 19-13, advancing to 14-0 on the season.

The Nittany Lions will wrestle on the Big Ten Network two times this weekend, first against no. 8 Ohio State on Friday, before grappling with no. 12 Nebraska on Sunday.