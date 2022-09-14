UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State is no stranger to playing in rowdy road environments and that’s once again going to be the case as they visit Auburn on Saturday. The Tigers will be attacking Penn State with their Orange Out. This comes after Purdue had their Black Out against the Nittany Lions to open up the season.

“It’s going to be similar to, you know, some of the better environments in the country,” said James Franklin.

87,000 fans strong make Jordan Hare Stadium one of the top environments in the SEC. A loud raucous student section starts in the southeast corner and wraps around the visiting bench and it’s been known to cause issues.

To counter what could be one of the toughest road environments this season, James Franklin said they’ve given their silent count special attention.

“We didn’t wait until this week to get started with it. We did it during training camp, but we really did it last week. The guys are looking at me like I was crazy, the staff and the players,” said Franklin. “Like, you know, we went all silent count all last week in practice and everybody’s like, Well, we’re at home this week…. Well, you know, obviously, you know, we were we were starting our preparation a week ahead for that without telling anybody. That’s what we were doing.”

Big and loud opposing stadiums is nothing new for the Nittany Lions. The largest stadiums in college football reside in the Big Ten; Michigan’s Big House, Beaver Stadium, and Ohio Stadium in Columbus.