Penn State looks to balance the offense ahead of showdown with Iowa

A showdown of top-five ranked teams is taking place in Iowa City on Saturday. Penn State has proven they can compete with the best teams in the nation, but the Iowa Hawkeyes defense is going to be a tall task for the Penn State offense.

The Nittany Lions were finally able to unlock the run game as they ran for 209 yards against Indiana. Head Coach James Franklin wants to see more consistency to be able to balance out the offense because a ruthless Hawkeyes defense is awaiting Sean Clifford and company.

Iowa’s defense has been almost impossible to penetrate this year, allowing only 11.5 points per game and they’ve also made a habit of making the opposing quarterback’s life miserable by picking off 12 passes and recording 13 sacks.

“You turn on the tape from yesterday, you turn on the tape from six years ago, you turn on the tape from 12 years ago,” said James Franklin. “They do what they do, but they do it well. And the fact that they’re always in zone coverage and they always have eyes on the quarterback. They’ve got these massive defensive linemen that are able to get pressure. They’re a good team.”