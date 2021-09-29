Penn State looks to jump start the running game

Penn State’s offense continues to put points on the board, averaging 32 points per game through four weeks, but questions are still continuing to linger about the play of the offensive line

Despite taking three sacks, Sean Clifford threw for 400 yards Saturday against Villanova. He’s averaging 290 yards per game through the air, but the Nittany Lions rushing attack has left something to be desired. They’ve struggled to establish the ground game early on in contests as evidenced by only averaging 3.4 yards per carry — including 2.4 yards per carry against the Wildcats Saturday.

“We have protected the quarterback better, probably in a four game stretch to start the season than we have in the past. I think we can be a little better there,” said Head Coach James Franklin. “There’s opportunities when you’re slide protecting or whatever it may be and you don’t have a threat in your gap and you can go kick the defensive end or help the offensive tackle or the defensive end.”

The Hoosiers could be the team that helps Penn State unlock their rushing attack. Indiana will enter play allowing 111 yards per game and 3.9 yards per rush.