UNIVERSITY PARK (Nittany Nation) — After beating Texas A&M in March, Penn State basketball will get a second swing at the Aggies in non-conference tournament.

ESPN announced Penn State will face Texas A&M at the ESPN Events Invitational in Novemeber.

The tournament, which is held in Orlando at the State Farm Field House, features eight teams including Mike Rhoades’ former squad VCU, Final Four finalist Florida Atlantic, Butler and Virginia Tech.

Penn State’s matchup with Texas A&M is a rematch of the team’s historic 76-59 NCAA win. It was Penn State’s first NCAA Tournament victory since 2001. Penn State plays the Aggies on Thursday, November 23 at noon and will face either FAU or Butler on Friday. The Nittany Lions beat Butler in 2022, but have never faced the Owls.