Penn State Men’s Basketball sees blueprint to competing in the Big Ten

A new era of Penn State basketball begins with a new Head Coach in Micah Shrewsberry and a very different roster.

Despite having 10 returning players, the roster has plenty of new faces. Six players transferred out of the program including leading scorers Myreon Jones and Izaiah Brockington. Penn State added five via the portal and will not roster a single freshman making it one of the oldest rosters in college basketball.

“The most important thing for me was when John said he was coming back,” said Shrewsberry. “Having Myles who never waivered, having Sam who never went in and now Seth comes back. You have a group who has had success in the Big Ten. Now let’s fill it with guys around them who can help them win. I want to do anything I can for those guys.”

Fifth-year senior, John Harrar led the Nittany Lions in rebounding and field goal percentage last year. He says the team has bought into Shrewsberry’s new offensive system.

“Just moving the ball side to side, different cuts, different concepts. Specific offense I would say is if you pass and you cut through the lane and get to the out past the corner on the opposite side,” said Harrar. “It’s more reads. You’re reading the third defender, not just the first and second defender.”

Penn State comes off an 11-14 season and is projected by many to be one of the worst teams in the Big Ten, but Shrewsberry believes he has a blueprint on how to be successful in the Big Ten and he expects the timeline to compete to be very short.