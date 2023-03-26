ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State men’s hockey lost 2-1 in overtime to Michigan in the Regional Finals of the NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament.

Michigan’s Mackie Samoskevich scored 52 seconds into overtime to give Michigan their first lead of the night.

Penn State opened the scoring in the second period, with a powerplay goal from Connor MacEachern. Michigan tied in the third period to force overtime.

The 1-seed Wolverines make their 27th program appearance in the Frozen Four.

Penn State finishes the year with a 22-16-1 record.