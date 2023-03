COLUMBUS, Oh. (WTAJ) — No. 10 Penn State men’s hockey feel 3-1 to no. 9 Ohio State in game 3 of the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals.

The Nittany Lions opened the scoring in the second, but the Buckeyes scored three unanswered goals for the win.

Penn State out-shot Ohio State 31-25, and won the faceoff battle 40-23.

Ohio State will play Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals next week.

Penn State is now 21-15-1 on the year.