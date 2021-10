(WETM) - The Southern Tier's seven-day rolling positivity rate remains above three percent and a Chemung County resident was among 38 New Yorkers who died Monday due to COVID-19, according to Gov. Hochul's daily COVID update.

"Our focus remains keeping kids in schools, returning people to work, and reopening New York safely," Governor Hochul said. "We all know the best way to ensure our continued progress is to get more shots in arms. If you are still unvaccinated you are far more vulnerable. I urge everyone who still needs their shot to get it as soon as possible because we cannot afford to take risks with all the progress we've achieved." Today's data is summarized briefly below: