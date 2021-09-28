Penn State Men’s Ice Hockey looks to rebound in 2021

The Penn State’s Men’s Ice Hockey team is looking to get back on the winning track in 2021 after finishing last season 10-12.

The message from Head Coach Guy Gadowsky was to play as one unit. He says doing that will allow them to improve in all phases of the game.

Penn State faltered in many area’s last season and after falling short of expectations, Gadowsky wants to use that as motivation and a way to come together as a team.

“It’s not one guy or one thing per say,” said goalie Oskar Autio. “I think it’s a lot of things that we noticed throughout the year that we have to clean up and I think guys individually probably looked at some of those things and we as a team have worked on some of those things”

After losing Alex Limoges, who left as the program third all-time in goals with 51, Gadowsky wants them to find an offensive identity and the forwards feel they are getting close to finding it.

“Penn State offense is fast,” said Connor McMenamin. “It’s shots on net, it’s goals so I think we’re looking forward to getting back to that.”

Defensively, the Nittany Lions struggled to keep the puck out of the net, allowing 3.63 goals per game. Penn State brings back six players along the blue line and they have a seasoned goalie is Oskar Autio, who provides stability after starting 18 games last season.

“I’ve tried to look at last year, you know both the high’s and the low’s and just try to learn from it all,” said Autio. “Some things you need to look at and say hey this is good, this is bad, this is something we can keep doing and some things you look at what you could have done differently.”

One thing that was unanimous among the players was they can’t wait for fans to be back in the stands as they host Long Island University this weekend.