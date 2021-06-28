Penn State releases 2021 women’s volleyball schedule

Nebraska outside hitter Jazz Sweet (12) hits the ball past Penn State outside hitter Simone Lee (22) and middle blocker Tori Gorrell (11) during an NCAA Division I volleyball semifinal game Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. Nebraska won the match to advance to the championship game Saturday. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State women’s volleyball has released its schedule for the 2021 season, unveiling 10 non-conference matches and 20 matches within the Big Ten.

Penn State’s season will kick off Aug. 27 on the road against Georgia Tech at the UCF tournament, where they will also play UCF and St. John’s.

According to Penn State athletics, 11 opponents in this year’s schedule competed in last year’s NCAA tournament. Penn State fell in the regional semifinals to Texas 3-1 (23-25, 25-18, 30-28, 25-17).

The first home matches will take place Sept. 3 and 4, where the Nittany Lions will take on Iowa State, Oregon State and LSU. Rec Hall will be open to the public this season after Penn State University confirmed that all athletic venues will revert to full capacity.

The first match against a Big Ten opponent will take place Sept. 24 against Rutgers, followed by a match against Ohio State Sept. 26. Six teams in the Big Ten competed in last season’s NCAA tournament: Penn State, Ohio State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue and Wisconsin.

FULL SCHEDULE

AUG. 27: Georgia Tech (Away)

AUG. 27: St. John’s (Away)

AUG. 28: UCF (Away)

SEPT. 3: Iowa State (Home)

SEPT. 4: Oregon State (Home)

SEPT. 4: LSU (Home)

SEPT. 10: Oregon (Away)

SEPT. 11: Stanford (Away)

SEPT. 17: Robert Morris (Away)

SEPT. 17: West Virginia (Away)

SEPT. 24: Rutgers (Away)

SEPT. 26: Ohio State (Home)

SEPT. 29: Maryland (Away)

OCT. 2: Indiana (Away)

OCT. 8: Nebraska (Home)

OCT. 9: Northwestern (Home)

OCT. 15: Rutgers (Home)

OCT. 17: Purdue (Away)

OCT. 22: Minnesota (Away)

OCT. 23: Wisconsin (Away)

OCT. 29: Maryland (Home)

OCT. 30: Illinois (Home)

NOV. 5: Michigan (Home)

NOV. 6: Michigan State (Home)

NOV. 12: Michigan (Away)

NOV. 13: Michigan State (Away)

NOV. 19: Nebraska (Away)

NOV. 21: Ohio State (Away)

NOV. 26: Minnesota (Home)

NOV. 27: Iowa (Home)

Times for the matches have not been announced.