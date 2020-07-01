1  of  2
Penn State releases numbers for COVID-19 testing on student-athletes

by: Kelsey Rogers

Penn State tight end Nick Bowers (83) eludes Purdue cornerback Kenneth Major (2) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Penn State University’s athletic department announced that none of the 102 student-athletes that were tested upon arrival to campus have tested positive for COVID-19.

These results do not include the results of 60-70 athletes from women’s soccer, men’s soccer and women’s volleyball that returned and were tested on Monday and Tuesday. The results from those tests have not been received yet.

Penn State athletics plans on releasing test results every two weeks until the rest of the student body returns to campus.

Athletic coaches and staff were also tested, but their results are with the numbers for Centre County. Athletic Director Sandy Barbour said that she “did not have the numbers in front of her” so she did not release those results.

Testing is being done on student-athletes once they arrive on campus. Further testing will ensue if a student shows symptoms, which will result in immediate isolation and contact tracing. Student-athletes are highly encouraged not to leave, as leaving would result in having to be tested and quarantined again upon arrival.

Barbour said that the athletic department will need to take different approaches related to competition and travel when they get to that point.

