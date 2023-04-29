(WHTM) – Penn State defensive back Jonathan Sutherland has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

A Virginia native, Sutherland played safety and linebacker for five seasons with the Nittany Lions starting in 2018 when he played 12 games as a freshman.

During his first season, Sutherland made 38 total tackles, including two for losses.

Through his five seasons at Penn State Sutherland played 50 games with 136 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one interception. His lone career interception came against Rutgers in 2021.

One of Sutherland’s best games came against Idaho in 2019 when he blocked two punts on special teams and had three tackles on defense. He was repeatedly honored with the No. 0 jersey as the Nittany Lions’ special teams leader.

Sutherland earned Academic All-Big Ten honors for three consecutive seasons from 2020-22 and was a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy in 2022 as college football’s “premier scholar-athlete award that annually recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.”

In 2020 Sutherland and teammate Pat Freiermuth were awarded the Bob Mitinger Memorial Award, which is given “to the ultimate teammate who exhibits courage, character and social responsibility.”

Sutherland has also been named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list for college football’s most versatile player.

During Penn State’s Pro Day, Sutherland measured in at 5’11” weighing 202 pounds. He completed 25 bench reps, had a 37.5″ vertical jump, a 10-3 broad jump, and ran a 4.58 40-yard dash.