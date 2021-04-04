nittany_nation_logo_1555899_ver1.0_1492142622969-60044165.jpg

Penn State soccer teams start Big Ten tournament play next weekend

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Both Penn State soccer teams now have their seeds and path to a Big Ten Tournament title.

The Penn State men’s soccer team earned the No. 2 seed and will play No. 7 Ohio State at Jeffrey Field in the tournament quarterfinals.

The Penn State women’s soccer team will be the top seed after winning the regular season Big Ten championship. The Nittany Lions will have a first-round bye before taking on the winner of Michigan and Indiana in the quarterfinals.

Both Penn State teams will host Big Ten tournament games thanks to high seeds. The higher seeds will serve as the host teams throughout tournament play.

